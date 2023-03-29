Famous ‘blue house’ in Vilano Beach could be yours for nearly $1.2 million

‘Blue House’ in Vilano Beach could be yours for nearly $1.2 million

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The famous “blue house” in Vilano Beach — which was badly damaged by past hurricanes — is now up for sale.

The home was declared unsafe after the dune and ground below it were washed away in different storms throughout the years.

The owners have made the repairs required by St Johns County.

The asking price is almost $1.2 million dollars. It will have to be a cash-only purchase.

Ever since photos of the home were posted online, popular social media accounts have poked fun at it — including an account called “Zillow Gone Wild” — due to its appearance and the fact that you can’t really get inside the home.

But that’s not stopping the offers.

Realtor James Brown told News4JAX that he’s getting five to six calls a day on the home.

“This is your chance to own the famous Vilano Beach Blue House!” the listing said. “Your dream beach house is waiting!”

That stretch of Vilano Beach is slated to be renourished by the Army Corps of Engineers, but Brown said the new owners would benefit from the construction of a seawall, which would require a state permit.