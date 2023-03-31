19-year-old Oakleaf man arrested, accused of exposing himself, attempting to lure girls into vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with five counts of lewd and lascivious felonies after being accused of attempting to lure girls into his vehicle at different locations, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Sheriff Michelle Cook identified the man as Landen Hillman from Oakleaf.

According to reports, on March 27, a 15-year-old girl reported that a man exposed himself to her in the Eagle Landing area while waiting for her mother after soccer practice. Detectives linked this to an investigation that started back in October of last year when two 11-year-old girls reported an unknown man performing a sex act while sitting in a vehicle in front of them. The report says he was trying to get the girls’ attention.

Police also determined Hillman allegedly tried to get a girl in his vehicle while performing a sex act in front of her last Sunday. The following day, he tried the same thing with a 15-year-old girl who was waiting to be picked up by her mother following soccer practice.

After a thorough investigation, deputies were able to arrest Landen Hillman for both incidents.

“In both cases, the victims gave similar suspect and suspect vehicle descriptions,” Sheriff Cook said. “Our investigators worked tirelessly, interviewed witnesses, reviewed video surveillance, and collected information through our Real Time Crime Center before developing probable cause to arrest and charge Landen Hillman with these heinous acts.”

Hillman was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

“We are committed to keeping perverts like this off the streets,” Cook said.

Cook also commended the young ladies for being brave and speaking out.