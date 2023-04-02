78º

Kittens rescued by JFRD

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

Tags: Positively Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Jacksonville Fire Rescue recovered a pair of kittens from a wheel rim of a car.

A resident who lives across the street from Fire Station one on N. Liberty Street alerted fire rescue that a cat was stuck in his wheel rim when he tried to leave his home.

JFRD came to the car and pulled one cat from the wheel. Just as that kitten was rescued a firefighter noticed a second kitten trapped inside rim of the rear passenger rim. The firefighter told the resident they just rescued a cat that was under the engine of another car.

The cats are in foster care.

