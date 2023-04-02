Person dead after a house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshals are investigating a deadly fire. It happened on West 5th street, Sunday morning.

According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue, one person was found dead inside. No one else was there.

The cause is unknown at this time.

“There was a lot of heat. It looks like the ceilings had multiple layers, tongue, and groove. That poses a problem to the firefighters, as it is difficult to open up and get access to the attic. It had gotten some fire in the attic,” said Eric Prosswimmer, spokesman for JFRD.

Prosswimmer, adds the fire started in the front of the house. The cause remains under investigation.