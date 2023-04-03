71º

LIVE

Local News

Arrest made in 2022 Englewood Shooting

Tags: Jacksonville
courtesy of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person in connection to a November 10, 2022, shooting in the Englewood neighborhood.

28-year-old Desmond Lee has been arrested for 2nd Degree Murder.

It’s for a shooting that happened on the 3600 block of Ring Lane. Upon arrival, JSO officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During an initial investigation, Lee was identified as a potential suspect from video evidence, witness statements, and photo identifications.

He was previously arrested for armed robbery and attempted murder in an unrelated court. Lee is currently in jail.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.