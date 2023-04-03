Arrest made in 2022 Englewood Shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person in connection to a November 10, 2022, shooting in the Englewood neighborhood.

28-year-old Desmond Lee has been arrested for 2nd Degree Murder.

It’s for a shooting that happened on the 3600 block of Ring Lane. Upon arrival, JSO officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During an initial investigation, Lee was identified as a potential suspect from video evidence, witness statements, and photo identifications.

He was previously arrested for armed robbery and attempted murder in an unrelated court. Lee is currently in jail.