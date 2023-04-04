Honor escort for wounded JSO officer as he is transferred from hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer critically injured in a shooting last month was transferred from UF Health hospital Tuesday surrounded by his colleagues.

An honor procession of motorcycle officers and others accompanied JSO Officer Malik Daricaud, 25, as he left the hospital. News4JAX is waiting for word on where the wounded officer is being transferred.

The last update from Sheriff T.K. Waters was that Daricaud was making positive progress and was getting more movement and feeling in his body.

“That’s great compared to what we heard initially,” Waters said. “We’re not out of the woods yet. We’re still praying. We’re still hoping for his full recovery.”

The Fraternal Order of Police in Jacksonville has shared a GoFundMe page that was created to raise funds for Daricaud’s treatment. It states that the officer started his career as a police explorer for the North Miami Beach Police Department at age 15 before joining the Navy and later the U.S. Air Force.

According to JSO, officers, including Daricuad, came to a home on Ridgeview Avenue around 4:30 a.m. March 25 to talk to Tyliko Maduro, 32, to follow up on a traffic stop investigation from a week prior.

Maduro’s mother was called to the home because he did not answer the door. When the mother opened the door, Maduro was standing inside holding a rifle. On bodycam footage, Maduro’s mom can be heard telling him to put the gun down, then several gunshots are heard. One struck Daricaud.

The SWAT team was called to the home. Officers never fired back at Maduro. He was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Waters thanked the community for praying for the injured officer.