Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws heat to kick off Jumbo Shrimp home opener

Jamal St. Cyr, Sports Anchor

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivers the ceremonial first pitch for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home opener. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp said a big local celebrity was lined up to throw out the first pitch as the team hosted the home opener on Tuesday night.

Turns out, they booked perhaps the biggest celebrity in the city right now — Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence was a little high with his pitch but it definitely had some heat behind it, not surprising for a player known for his big arm.

“I was like I gotta throw it hard. If I didn’t throw things for a living I feel like I could have just lobbed it but I had to at least throw it with some heat,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said he was a little nervous to step onto the mound but enjoyed the experience overall, especially since it didn’t turn into a viral moment.

“I didn’t want to be like 50 Cent when he sent it to the dugout over there,” he said.

