Man arrested, accused of threatening to hit woman in the head with ‘big blue Bible’ before stealing her bag

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of threatening to hit a woman with a large Bible before stealing her purse was quickly arrested Tuesday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to JSO, an officer was flagged down in the area of Broad Street and Monroe Street downtown by a woman who said she had just been robbed.

She told JSO a man approached her at a nearby bus stop and demanded her bag. She said the man then threatened to hit her in the head with a “big blue Bible” before he snatched her bag and ran off.

JSO said it found the man within a block of where the robbery occurred and took him into custody.

Robbery detectives assisted patrol in the investigation and the suspect was arrested.

