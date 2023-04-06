Shad Khan’s net worth jumped $4.5 billion to $12.1 billion in last year: report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a good year for Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

According to a report from Forbes, Khan’s net worth has increased by an estimated $4.5 billion in the last year. He now has an estimated net worth of $12.1 billion, putting him among the richest owners in the NFL.

Khan, 72, is the 148th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

The report did not say how Khan was able to grow his fortune in the last year, but the Pakistani-American businessman is involved in a handful of money-making ventures.

Khan started to build his fortune when he bought auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate from his former employer in 1980. The company now has, according to Forbes, 69 plants worldwide and more than 26,000 employees.

Khan eventually bought the Jaguars in 2012 for $770 million. The team was valued at over $3.5 billion as of last year, according to Forbes. After he bought the Jaguars he purchased UK’s Fulham football club in 2013.

Khan and his son Tony Khan also launched All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a professional wrestling company, in 2019.

Shad Khan’s net worth has grown nearly 200% since 2014, according to Forbes.