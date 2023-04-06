Titans fan who suffered cardiac arrest following Jaguars game released from rehab after 3 months

Alexis Prue rings a bell alongside her husband and daughter as she is released from rehab.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Alexis Prue, a Tennessee Titans fan who suffered cardiac arrest following a Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Titans in January, was finally released from rehab Wednesday after almost three months.

Her heart attack made national headlines and happened only days after Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

She was a healthy young mom when she came to the football game that night in January. Then shortly thereafter panic set in when she went into cardiac arrest. She spent the past three months in hospital beds and in-patient rehab.

Finally out of the hospital and rehab, Prue and her husband met up with News4JAX in their “Jesus Did It” t-shirts to talk about her journey.

Prue said she is thankful for the support.

“It’s been great. Overwhelming. I feel blessed,” she said.

The lack of oxygen following her cardiac arrest led to what’s called myoclonus which has contributed to her struggle to speak.

“I’m happy to be at this point,” she said. “We’re just happy to be united as a family.”

Alexis and Andrew Prue take a photo during the Titans @ Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field on Jan. 7, 2023. (News4JAX.com)

On Wednesday at Brooks rehab, Prue range the bell to show she’s finally being released and allowed to return to her young family’s temporary apartment in Jacksonville where she can hold her 1-year-old daughter India again.

Eventually, the family will go back to their permanent home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“On January 8th we had a choice to sink or swim and I’m not going to give up in coming days and just see what it looks like because we don’t know,” husband Andrew Prue said.

All glory to God 🙌🏾 After 87 days in the hospital, Alexis has been discharged from @BrooksRehab. She celebrated by ringing the bell, surrounded by family & friends 🔔 Thank you to the Drs, nurses, & therapists for the care & to all of you for your continued support & prayers🙏🏾🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/7naBVb7ysC — Andrew Prue (@AndrewJAPrue) April 5, 2023

The family said there will be a huge welcome home ceremony in early June in Myrtle Beach and they said the Titans may be involved as they have been constant supporters of the family since the incident in January.

Scott, have doctors been able to determine what caused this in the first place yet?

Doctors haven’t really been able to determine the cause of her heart attack.

The family said some doctors have privately speculated but there’s no clear medical determination at this point.