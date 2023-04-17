Sheriff honors young student for practicing ‘see something, say something’

Sheriff Staly and Deputy Erlandson presented Karter Consolazio with a certificate for a scholarship to attend the FCSO Crime Scene Investigation Academy this summer.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An elementary school student received a scholarship Monday morning to attend a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office summer camp.

The scholarship was presented to Karter Consolazio by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and Deputy Erlandson.

Consolazio earned this scholarship after notifying authorities last Wednesday of what he thought was an abduction of two other students at his school, Wadsworth Elementary. It’s the Police Athletic Leagues Crime Scene Investigation Academy.

FCSO Deputies immediately investigated the claim. They found out the students weren’t abducted, it was a family member picking them up.

However, they commended Consolazio for what he did, because his actions and quick thinking would have been key in helping to solve a real abduction.

“Karter’s quick thinking and bravery are an inspiration to us all,” Sheriff Staly said. “He knows that if you ‘see something, say something’ which he did!”

At the CSI camp Consolazio and other students will learn how to collect fingerprints, shoe impressions, cloth fibers and other evidence to solve crimes. On the last day of CSI Camp students will also get to show off the evidence and CSI skills to their families and Sheriff Staly.

More information on the camp can be found at www.FlaglerSheriffPAL.org.