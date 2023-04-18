FDOT to hold meeting to discuss St. Augustine drainage system project

Flooding has already begun in Downtown St. Augustine ahead of Nicole.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation will host an open house to discuss a $4.2 million project to improve drainage in downtown St Augustine.

FDOT engineers plan to place a five-foot-wide drainpipe to replace the outdated version that’s already underground.

This pipe will start on King Street and goes all the way up to the Bay Wall. The project also includes adding a masonry wall, sidewalk, and bike path.

The meeting comes less than a week after the city struggled with its latest round of flooding.

Last week’s nor’easter caused water levels to rise more than two feet above normal causing construction delays for the project.

When it floods during storms or hurricanes, it forces parts of A1A and the Bridge of Lions to shut down to traffic until the water recedes.

FDOT staff and engineers will have an open conversation about how the project will prevent this.

The goal is to wrap up the project by the fall.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at City Hall.