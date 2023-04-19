Motorcyclist dead after crash at intersection of University and Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car at the intersection of Atlantic and University Boulevard on Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told JSO the motorcycle was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on University Boulevard.

As the motorcyclist was speeding down University, a car was heading eastbound on Atlantic Blvd, and the two vehicles crashed in the intersection, JSO said.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, JSO said, but the driver of the motorcycle died at the hospital.

Traffic Homicide is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

This crash marks the 53rd traffic fatality in Duval County this year, and the 9th involving a motorcycle.