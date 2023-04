JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office honored several law enforcement officers, members of the community and K9 Huk for heroic acts in 2022. Huk was shot three times and recently had his leg amputated.

A JSO officer, Me’Tia Sanderson, who couldn’t swim, dove into a pond to safe a child from drowning....she will be awarded the Bravery Award.

The late JSO Chief Jimmy Judge will also be honored and there will be a moment of silence in remembrance.