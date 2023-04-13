K-9 Huk’s spirit unbroken despite amputation of front leg, charity says

K-9 Huk was wounded in the line of duty last year and had to have his leg amputated late last month.

More than eight months after K-9 Huk was wounded in the line of duty in Jacksonville, his left front leg had to be amputated.

Irondog K9 International, the nonprofit organization that has covered $20,000 (and counting) of Huk’s medical costs, posted an update last week about his condition.

The post said a lot has been happening behind the scenes to try to get Huk to a full recovery, including five major surgeries, 50 procedures, hyperbaric chamber treatments and physical therapy.

But in the end, his injuries were so extensive that the amputation was necessary for him to fully heal, the charity wrote.

He underwent the procedure on March 30.

“His spirit remains UNBROKEN,” the nonprofit said. (See the full post with video)

K-9 Huk recovers after leg amputation procedure. (Provided by Irondog K9 International)

Huk was shot in July following a pursuit that ended in a crash on Busch Drive near the Jacksonville Zoo.

First Coast Veterinary Specialists saved Huk’s life after first responders flew the dog across Duval County with bullets in his neck, hind and wrist.

“July 22 was a tragic day for our agency, especially Huk and his handler,” said Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Bailey, who oversees the department’s mounted and K-9 units.

The internal investigation into the police shooting, and whether Huk was hit by friendly fire, is still ongoing.

Huk remains a member of JSO, but he will have to be retired and he will get a Purple Heart at some point.