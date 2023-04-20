121 Financial Credit Union announces plan to merge with VyStar Credit Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 121 Financial Credit Union announced Thursday its intent to merge with VyStar Credit Union, which is expected to close later this year. Both credit unions are headquartered in Jacksonville.

The merger brings together the largest and 4th largest credit unions in the area.

“121 Financial Credit Union has a proven history as a mission-oriented credit union, which aligns with our organization’s commitment to improving the places we call home,” said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. “We look forward to welcoming their employees and members to VyStar and working together to build on their many contributions to Northeast Florida.”

“We have proudly served Northeast Florida for generations, and we are confident that our partnership with VyStar will strengthen these efforts,” said 121 Financial Credit Union President/CEO David Marovich. “Our combined partnership will expand access to best-in-class products and services to members, offer enhanced benefits and new opportunities to our employees and amplify our collective impact within the community.”

Both credit unions expressed a commitment to ensuring a seamless transition for customers. 121 Financial and VyStar said they will collaborate on planning efforts leading up to and after the merger is complete.

