Farm Share to distribute food in Jacksonville, Lake City on Saturday

A volunteer loads food into a car at a Farm Share distribution in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share — Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank — is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville and Lake City on Saturday, April 22.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Here is more information about both food distribution events.

Duval County

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Community Outreach Team and Lion of the Tribe of Judah Ministries

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Abess Park Elementary School - 12731 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Columbia County

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Lake City PD

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 225 NW Main Blvd, Lake City, FL 32055

