JSO announces more than a dozen arrests of mini-bike drivers accused of street racing, reckless driving

A video shared by a News4JAX Insider shows multiple people on mini bikes being pursued by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 18 mini bike drivers were arrested over the weekend and accused of multiple crimes including street racing and reckless driving.

Video recorded by a News4JAX Insider last weekend shows multiple motorized mini bikes being pursued by JSO along with a helicopter above.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that a large group of riders, mostly from out of state, flooded into Jacksonville over the weekend to participate in a planned mini-bike event dubbed “Grom Day 2.0.”

Waters said he witnessed one group of about a dozen riders attempting to hide their tags and when he tried to pull them over, they took off.

Waters said when they fled, they were “popping wheelies, weaving in and out of traffic, just doing everything that they should not be doing on our roadways.”

Waters said the undersheriff then called in a JSO helicopter to chase them as the riders drove around the city for several hours where they continued to speed, run red lights and ignore traffic laws.

“Some may ask, why are we concerned about it? Well, it’s all illegal. You’re not supposed to do this. If you are going to operate a motorcycle on our roadways you have to obey traffic laws. And we’re fortunate enough that we didn’t have any fatalities over the weekend,” Waters said. “We’re not going to allow joy riders, we’re not gonna allow wheelie riders and when we catch them, we’re gonna do something about it.”

During the news conference, Waters showed traffic camera clips from around the city that showed huge groups of riders taking over roads and running red lights.

JSO received 80 calls for service about the riders and eventually issued 72 citations and seized seven mini bikes.

Only two of the 18 people arrested were from Jacksonville. Others were from North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New York and other states.