Man in pink ski mask, barefoot man tried to rob someone on UNF campus, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men attempted to rob someone on the campus of the University of North Florida early Thursday morning, campus police said.

According to university police, the robbery was reported on the boardwalk between the Osprey Fountains housing complex and UNF Drive.

One of the men is described as 5′6″ to 5′7″ tall, weighing 120 to 130 pounds and wearing a pink ski mask, gray hoodie and dark shorts, police said.

The second man is described as approximately 5′9″ tall, weighing 130 to 150 pounds and wearing a black ski mask, light-colored hoodie, dark shorts and no shoes.

One of the men was armed with an unknown metallic object during the incident.

Both men ran away from the scene, according to police.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime or a suspect, please contact the University of North Florida Police Department at (904) 620-2800. Crimes can also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program here.