Motorcyclist thankful to be alive following hit-and-run crash; 2 motorcycle accident deaths in 1 week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In one week, two motorcyclists have died after being involved in two separate crashes.

The first crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of Atlantic and University Boulevard. Witnesses told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that the motorcyclist was driving erratically at a high speed and then crashed into a vehicle.

Glinda Price is the mother of the motorcyclist killed in that crash. She said it’s hard to believe her son was driving like that but added she’s having a difficult time grasping he’s gone.

The second crash happened on Ellis Road South Thursday night.

The motorcyclist died after getting into a head-on crash with an SUV.

Cameron Helt survived his recent hit-and-run motorcycle crash. He remembers “asphalt, burns and blood.”

Helt ended up in the hospital with injuries to his shoulder and foot, along with road rash on nearly 65% of his body.

“That was one experience I would never wish upon anybody,” Helt said.

Helt said although he is still looking for the person who hit him, he’s glad he’s still alive and able to recover.

His mother told News4JAX that it is sad to hear about the people who have lost their lives in these accidents because it impacts their families.

According to News4JAX records, Those crashes brought the traffic fatalities to 54 in Duval County for the year and marked the 10th fatality involving a motorcycle for the year.

According to JSO, in 2022, there were 172 traffic fatalities -- 39 of them were on motorcycles.

Helt said he plans to continue to search for answers in his hit-and-run.