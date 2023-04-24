Flagler deputies searching for missing Palm Coast woman

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 49-year-old woman out of Palm Coast.

Erica Bergeron was last seen Thursday, April 20th, at Palm Coast Lanes. It’s located on North Old Kings Road.

The Sheriff’s Office provided a photo of her at the bowling alley from Thursday.

She was seen wearing a sleeveless top and jeans.

Deputies believe she could be driving around in a gray 2021 Toyota Camry, with a license plate JBGR52.

If you’ve seen her or know where she could be, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.