Gas prices rise 15 cents in the last week, according to AAA

Florida gas prices spiked across most of the state last week, as historic flooding in South Florida caused widespread gasoline outages, prompting the reallocation of fuel supplies from other regions, according to AAA.

Those outages have largely been resolved, AAA said.

The historic flooding prevented fuel trucks from accessing the gasoline terminals at Port Everglades. This was a major problem, since that port is a hub for the majority of gasoline for filling stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

Gasoline was brought in from other states and driven down from hubs in Tampa, Orlando, Port Canaveral and Jacksonville to offset the shortage.

Gas prices rose double digits in these metro areas, likely due to having less supply than anticipated.

The national average price for gasoline is $3.67 a gallon, according to AAA. The state average hit $3.72 per gallon last week, which was a new 2023 high and the most expensive daily average price since August 2022. As of Monday, the state average is $3.71 a gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Jacksonville area is the RaceTrac on County Road 210 for $3.36, according to Gas Buddy. The Costco on Parramore Road is selling gas for $3.27 a gallon, but you need a membership to purchase.

“There is reason to be optimistic that gas prices won’t hang around these highs for long,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Oil prices dropped to a three-week low and gas prices began drifting lower through the weekend. There’s hope that the upward pressure on pump prices will begin to ease as supplies stabilize around the state.”