Have you or someone you love fallen victim to elder fraud?

The FBI has released its latest statistics on elder fraud. In 2022, the total losses reported to the Internet Crime Complaint Center increased 84% from 2021. Tech and customer support schemes continued to be the most common type of fraud. Monetary losses due to investment fraud by victims over 60 increased by more than 300%. Cryptocurrency investment scams also increased.

READ: FBI Elder Fraud Report 2022

News4JAX is talking to the FBI today about these latest numbers, and we want to know if you or a loved one have fallen victim to elder fraud? Answer in the forum below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.