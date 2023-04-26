Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released body cam of a deadly SWAT standoff on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new bodycam and information about the deadly Swat standoff on the Southside. Matvey Klimenko died following a 10-hour standoff on April 12th. It started when police responded to a domestic call at a home on Copper Springs Road.

Sky4 captured video of the chase leading up to his death. A woman says Klimenko was terrorizing her with a knife. Officers tried for hours to get him to surrender peacefully - but he refused. An officer shot and killed him after he raised a knife and tried to stab a police dog.

In the video you can hear, “Suspect does have a knife in his hand!”

RELATED: 3 women filed domestic violence injunctions against man killed by police on Southside after trying to stab K-9

Police say crime scene units found a knife beneath his body. According to JSO, the officer used a less lethal impact munition, typically used by SWAT. It is launched at a slower speed than a bullet and is not intended to kill. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking into the officer’s actions - to see if they followed policy.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW