Columbia County man charged in 2021 murder of 17-year-old

Brandon Hopkins (18), of Lake City, has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of a teen

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Hopkins, 18, in connection to the 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old Dionne Leslie.

Leslie was shot and killed at the intersection of Southeast Lochlynn Terrace and Southeast Putnam Street, CCSO said. Another teen had also been shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation has been ongoing since that day, and the sheriff’s office is thankful it can bring some justice for Leslie’s family.

“This is bittersweet for us,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “We are pleased to bring closure to a victim’s family, but we understand that nothing will bring back their loved one. We will continue to work with the State Attorney’s Office to make sure this suspect is held accountable for his actions.”

Hopkins was already in custody at the Columbia County Detention Facility on unrelated charges. He was booked for the charges related to this case on Wednesday.