Sheriff T.K. Waters weighs in on the possibility of a pension plan for new officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters weighed in on the possibility of bringing back a pension plan for new officers. Six years ago Jacksonville revamped its retirement options for police and firefighters.

Now, in this upcoming election, candidates for mayor, Donna Deegan and Daniel Davis are talking about it. Both are saying the city needs to take a second look at its retirement benefits because hiring new officers and firefighters has become an issue.

Jacksonville voted to extend a half-cent sales tax in order to pay off a huge pension debt, but part of that including getting rid of pensions for new hires, and offering 401K plans instead. Today, some unions are saying the city needs to rethink that and possibly join the state’s retirement system, the FRS, which could cost taxpayers more.

When asked what he thinks could happen, Sheriff T.K. Waters said, “I think eventually it’s something they’re gonna have a look at. And it’s important for our employees to be taken care of. This is not an easy job. This is this is a difficult job and we all volunteer for it. But when it comes down to it to it, I think we should have a good a good retirement plan for all police officers.”

The Sheriff did share his thoughts on recruiting with News4JAX. “It’s getting to the point now where we’re getting there, we still have some really good successes,” Waters said.

The Mayor’s office said the changes made to pension plans by extending the half-cent sales tax have been a success. It’s paying down a huge $2.6 billion debt and in turn it’s freeing up money for infrastructure and other projects in the city.

The plan was approved in 2016, but now many have been weighing in about possible changes. Keeping the tax but bringing pensions back and moving new hires to the state retirement system. Here’s what News4JAX viewers have been telling us.

“I think they should join FRS,” one viewer told us. “It would help with recruitment and retention of the best available people to serve the community.”

Another viewer said, “I think it’s a good idea, but the question still remains--what about the regular people who struggle to make it everyday?”

One person had this thought, “I’m in favor of protecting our police/firefighters future and retirements. But, no more just work 20 years and get to retire for life!”

For now, this is just a conversation, but it is something the new administration, no matter who becomes mayor, will have to address.