One killed in Southside Boulevard crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says one person was killed and three others have minor injuries after a crash Sunday morning on Southside Boulevard and Nimitz Court North.

FHP does not release the names of people involved in crashes. But the person killed was a 19-year-old man from Jacksonville. His passenger an 18-year-old woman has what’s described as minor injuries.

FHP says a car was traveling southbound on Southside Boulevard. The car being driven by the 19-year-old was traveling Northbound and for unknown reasons crossed the median and hit the southbound car head-on.