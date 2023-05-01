Baker County parents arrested for child abuse

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for the abuse and neglect of their 6-month-old son. Andrea Southard, 22, and Donald Holland, 23, were arrested and the child was taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Investigators originally believed the child had a fractured arm. They later learned the child had suffered a total of six broken bones in his upper and lower extremities. Some of the injuries were believed to have occurred weeks or months prior and had gone untreated.

Witnesses told investigators that the couple would verbally abuse the infant when he would cry and physically handled their son inappropriately. Southard and Hollard are charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.