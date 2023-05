5-acre wildfire in the area of US-1 and Datil Pepper Road within St. Johns County- this was taken Monday night.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol warned on Tuesday morning that a 5-acre wildfire in the area of US-1 and Datil Pepper Road in St. Johns County could affect travelers.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in the area because visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the early morning hours, FHP said.

FHP said drivers should reduce their speed and turn on their low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.