Grandfather says he wants to live to see justice for couple, infant girl slain in 2017 triple murder

Still no arrests after man, woman, their infant daughter found dead in Arlington home 5 years ago

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Quasean Trotter, his fiancée Ariyan Johnson and their 11-month-old daughter, Arielle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family still in agony with almost no answers after a tragic triple murder is speaking out again.

Quasean Trotter, his fiancée, Ariyan Johnson, and their infant daughter, Arielle, were all found dead in their home in the Woodland Acres neighborhood of Arlington shortly before Christmas in 2017.

Over the years, the I-TEAM has discovered the parents were shot and Arielle’s cause of death was more unclear. But there was a fire in the home.

Mario Peterson, Ariyan Johnson’s grandfather, reached out to News4JAX about the still unsolved case.

More than five years later, Peterson is still emotionally devastated by the events and now he said his health is starting to fail.

“I wanna be able to live to see (an arrest). I wanna live to have my day to walk in court and say ‘Hey, these people killed my granddaughter and my great-granddaughter,’” he said.

Peterson said he believes several people know the true story of what happened in the Arlington home in 2017 but they have been hesitant to speak to investigators.

“Days before Christmas and there’s speculation on a lot of things of how this particular crime happened. But with my military experience and going to the crime scene and seeing the glass was broken outward like someone was trying to escape and the bodies dragged back inside with the baby there. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out,” he said.

News4JAX has reached out to JSO for comment on what is happening with the investigation. We have not heard back yet.

