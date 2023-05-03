Decision of death penalty looms for prosecutors in Jared Bridegan murder conspiracy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major deadline for a decision of seeking the death penalty will be looming over prosecutors Wednesday during a court hearing for one of the men accused in the murder of St. Johns County father Jared Bridegan.

Florida law says prosecutors have 45 business days from the day of an indictment to determine if they will seek the death penalty.

Mario Fernandez was arrested in March and charged with first-degree murder with a weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse in connection with the shooting death of Bridegan.

Fernandez, who is accused of orchestrating the murder of Bridegan -- his wife’s ex-husband -- pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned last month. Prosecutors have said they are not offering him a plea deal in the case.

Bridegan was shot and killed in Jacksonville Beach in February of last year.

According to his indictment, Fernandez wrote three checks to the confessed gunman, Henry Tenon.

Fernandez had been Tenon’s landlord, and investigators say phone records revealed more than 70 calls between the men before and after Bridegan’s murder.

Bridegan had just dropped off his two oldest children at his ex-wife’s home in Jacksonville Beach when he stopped to remove a tire from the roadway and was ambushed, investigators say.

He was shot multiple times while his young daughter was still strapped in her car seat a few feet away.

Tenon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Bridegan, and he’s agreed to testify against Fernandez and anyone else who might be charged.

Fernandez’s hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday. News4JAX has been told Bridegan’s widow is planning to be there.