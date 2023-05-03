Nassau County adds 2 names to memorial wall during annual service

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County added two names from the Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement to the memorial wall during its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Wednesday at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Cpl. James McWhorter, who died in a crash on I-95 in Yulee in February 2022, and Sgt. Miguel Rodriguez Jr., who passed away from COVID-19 complications, in October 2021 had their names added to the wall.

The service included remarks from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper and Interim Fernandina Beach Police Chief Jeff Tambasco.

The addition of the two names Wednesday brought the total line of duty deaths on the wall to 13, including Deputy Eric Oliver in 2016, Deputy Jack Gwynes in 2021 and Deputy Josh Moyers in 2021.