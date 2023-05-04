St. Johns County 19-year-old, 2 others accused in connection with downtown Jacksonville murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A St. Johns County teen and two others have been arrested and accused in connection with a murder in downtown Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Nichols, a 19-year-old who lives in Fruit Cove, has been accused of second-degree murder after a man was found dead Tuesday on West Ashley Street.

Daniel DeGuardia, 18, and Holden Dodson, 21, who also live in St. Johns County, face charges of accessory after the fact.

JSO and members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office were seen executing a warrant on Wednesday at the home of DeGuardia in a subdivision off County Road 210.

JSO, SJCSO seen executing a search warrant in a St. Johns County subdivision. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JSO said its investigation started after someone walking on West Ashley Street near Clay Street downtown spotted a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. The bystander then flagged down a JSO bailiff who was walking to the courthouse, and the bailiff called JSO dispatch to report it at about 6:45 a.m.

With the coordinated efforts of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide, Crime Gun Intelligence Center, and Community Problem Response Units, as well as the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT Team, JSO said the vehicle used and the suspects responsible for the murder were found, JSO said.

News4JAX saw a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee being towed away from the home of DeGuardia in the Stonehurst Plantation subdivision on Wednesday while law enforcement was there for the warrant.

It’s not clear if the Jeep is the same vehicle used in the crime.