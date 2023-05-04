Tell us: How important is a sheriff’s endorsement to your vote for mayor?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Sheriff Nat Glover has responded to attack ads in the race for mayor with his own ad. The TV ad is put out by the “Saving Our City PC.” In it, Glover says, “I do not endorse political candidates, but I must speak up when it comes to these attack ads against Donna Deegan designed to divide our community.”

The ad is in response to another one featuring current Sheriff T.K. Waters, who calls Deegan’s policies “radical” and claims they would make families and officers less safe. “That’s why I’m supporting Daniel Davis. He’s the only candidate I trust to make public safety the top priority,” Waters says.

Sheriff TK Waters

