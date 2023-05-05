Crescent City man dies after striking curb, hitting stop sign: FHP

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man has died after a Friday afternoon crash in a parking lot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report said shortly after noon, a 57-year-old man, of Crescent City, was driving through a parking lot on East State Road 100 (East Moddy Boulevard) and struck a curb, which caused the vehicle to hit a stop sign.

The man was taken to a Palm Coast hospital where first responders attempted to resuscitate him, but he died at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.