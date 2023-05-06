Two shot and killed in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where two men were killed. JSO says the shooting happened around 3am Saturday on Forysth and Julia Streets.

Police say Jacksonville Fire Rescue was also on the scene. One of the men died on the scene. The other man was transported to a hospital where life-saving measures were not successful.

JSO does not release crime victim’s names due to Marcy’s Law, however family identified the two men to News4Jax as Damien Sinclair and Alphonso Sanders. Family tells us the two were cousins.

JSO is still looking through surveillance video from businesses in the area. Police say there appears there were many cars in the area that were also struck by gunfire. JSO says witnesses are being interviewed.