Bodycam shows JSO officer shoot suspect who fired shot while jumping out apartment window in Arlington

Man who was shot by a JSO officer was seen holding a gun while he jumped from the second floor of an Arlington apartment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a body camera video that shows what caused an officer to shoot a man who jumped from an apartment window while firing a gun in Arlington last month.

According to JSO, it all started when Darius Robinson, 23, called his mother and told her he was locked inside his bedroom with a gun because armed people just came into his apartment with firearms. His mother then called JSO so officers went to his apartment on Fort Caroline Road.

The officers made contact over the phone and repeatedly asked Robinson to leave the apartment, but Robinson refused, JSO said in a graphic video detailing the incident. (Parts of the video may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised.)

JSO said from outside, officers could see Robinson sitting near a closed window holding a gun in his hand but couldn’t see any evidence of the armed men reported by Robinson.

About an hour later, a JSO officer was in the back of Robinson’s apartment when he heard glass breaking. Seconds later, the video shows, Robinson jumped from his second-floor apartment window about 15 feet down to the ground while holding a handgun.

As he jumped, Robinson fired a round from his gun into the air. Robinson then hit the ground in a crouched position several feet from an officer and was still holding the gun in his hand. Then Robinson stood up holding the gun and appeared to be trying to run away.

On the video, a JSO officer said “put!” before firing three shots at Robinson. Robinson then fell to the ground and crawled toward the officer, who then handcuffed him and started rendering medical aid.

After Robinson was taken to the hospital, officers went into his apartment and verified that no additional people were inside, JSO said.

Robinson was recently said to be in critical but stable condition after having surgeries for multiple gunshot wounds, according to JSO.

As of Monday, Robinson has not been charged with a crime.