‘I will never stop loving my city’: Daniel Davis concedes to Donna Deegan

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Daniel Davis concedes to Donna Deegan (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Republican Daniel Davis conceded to Democrat Donna Deegan Tuesday night after voters named her Jacksonville’s next mayor.

Davis spoke in front of his supporters and ensured them he wasn’t done with Jacksonville.

“I love my city,” Davis said. “I will never stop loving my city. I’m going to serve my city until the day I die.”

Davis said he spoke with Deegan and said he will help in any way he can to make sure Jacksonville is the best city it can be.

Other races: Voters choose property appraiser, decide 7 City Council runoffs

“I called Donna Deegan earlier and congratulated her on being mayor-elect of Jacksonville,” Davis said. “I have said many times in public occasions that Donna loves Jacksonville. There is no doubt in my mind she does. I just want you to know I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Mayor-Elect Deegan is successful in making Jacksonville the best Jacksonville it can be.”

Deegan clinched Jacksonville’s mayor by a 52% to 48% margin.

Voters elect Donna Deegan as new Jacksonville mayor (News4JAX)

Davis and Deegan have been vying for that seat, pitching themselves to voters with contrasting viewpoints since they landed in a runoff after no candidates in the March first election received 50% of the vote.

Deegan led in March with 39% of the vote to Davis’ 25% in a field of seven candidates.

