‘We made history tonight’: Donna Deegan becomes Jacksonville’s first female mayor

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Voters elect Donna Deegan as new Jacksonville mayor (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville picked Democrat Donna Deegan to take over as Jacksonville’s mayor Tuesday making her the first female to lead the River City.

“We made history tonight folks,” Donna Deegan, Jacksonville’s newly-elected mayor said. “It is a brand new day for Jacksonville, Florida.”

The race was heated between Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis, who Deegan said called her and offered his support after the results were announced.

“I just received a very nice phone call from Daniel Davis who said to me that he is rooting for me and he will work for me to create a city that works for all of us,” Deegan said in front of a crowd of her supporters. “He is ready to work together and I’m ready to work with him and everybody else who loves this city to make this city everything it can be.”

Deegan clinched Jacksonville’s mayor seat with 52% to Davis’ 48%.

Davis and Deegan have been vying for that seat, pitching themselves to voters with contrasting viewpoints since they landed in a runoff after no candidates in the March first election received 50% of the vote.

Deegan led in March with 39% of the vote to Davis’ 25% in a field of seven candidates.

