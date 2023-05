JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A truck crashed through a fence and three backyards on Collins Road around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The crash happened between Shindler and Old Middleburg Road. A pickup truck was spotted inside the backyard of the neighbor’s home.

A community member told News4JAX that people are constantly speeding through the area and something needs to be done to prevent future crashes.

Rescue crews are checking for injuries.