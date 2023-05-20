Woman shot at in apparent road rage incident on I-95 in Glynn County, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A woman was shot at twice on Friday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Glynn County, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Police said the incident stemmed from an “aggressive driver incident.” The woman told police around 9:30 p.m. the shooter was driving aggressively and slowing down alongside her vehicle near mile markers 47 and 44.

The woman also said she heard something striking her vehicle.

The woman was not hit and no other injuries were reported. Police do have a description of the shooter’s vehicle but did not provide that information.

If you saw anything, you’re urged to call the Silent Witness Tipline at 912-264-1333.