Delta flight coming into JAX struck by lightning; no one hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Delta flight headed into Jacksonville was struck by lightning Monday afternoon as it approached the Jacksonville International Airport, according to the Jax Aviation Authority.

The Boeing 757 plane, which can hold around 180 passengers if full, landed safely around 2 p.m.

No one was injured.

The plane was taxied at the gate and everyone deplaned normally, according to a Delta spokesperson.

Delta’s flight tracker shows that the plane was supposed to take off again around 3 p.m. to head to Atlanta but that flight has since been delayed to 9:30 p.m. and will be flown on another plane.

The Delta spokesperson provided the following statement about the incident.

“Delta flight 2990 from Atlanta to Jacksonville landed safely after indication of a potential lightning strike on arrival into JAX. Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation following standard procedures.”