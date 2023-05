10-year-old donates shelter items to Safe Animal Shelter for his birthday.

MIDDLEBURG. Fla. – A 10-year-old asked his friends and family to donate items for his 10th Birthday and they did not disappoint!

Safe Animal Shelter said this is Anderson’s second year supporting the shelter for his birthday.

“All the animals thank you,” the shelter said.

Happy Birthday, Anderson from your friends at Channel 4!

Click here to donate to Safe Animal Shelter in Middleburg. (Address: 2913 County Rd 220, Middleburg, FL 32068)