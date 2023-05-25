Jacksonville man who pleaded guilty to girlfriend’s murder sentenced to 30 years in prison

North Pridgen was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 10 years probation for the murder of his girlfriend, Teresa Gorczyca, in September 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – North Pridgen was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 10 years probation for the murder of his girlfriend, Teresa Gorczyca, in September 2021.

Gorczyca’s body was found in a retention pond in the Sutton Lakes subdivision in the Sandalwood area. Pridgen was arrested in March 2022 and was charged with second-degree murder.

According to an arrest warrant, he told a witness he had killed her and left her in the water. Surveillance video also showed the two walking in the area before she disappeared and then Pridgen walking back alone.

Teresa Gorczyca (State Attorney's Office)

Teresa’s family members spoke at the sentencing hearing Thursday about how destroyed they’ve been by her death. The word they kept saying was broken. They told the court every family gathering or celebration is tinged by sadness because she’s not there.

They talked about what a sweet person she was and how different things are without her.

Pridgen did apologize in court today and alluded to the fact that he was addicted to drugs.