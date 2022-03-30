Arrest made in death of 27-year-old woman found in Sandalwood pond, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman who disappeared in September and then her body was found in a pond in the Sutton Lakes subdivision in the Sandalwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Teresa Janette Gorczyca was reported missing Sept. 26, police said. The next day, JSO asked for the public’s help in locating her.

On Sept. 29, Gorczyca’s body was found in a retention pond along Alfa Romeo Drive.

PREVIOUS STORIES: Police report: 27-year-old left home without phone 3 days before her body was found in pond | Family remembers ‘kind, positive’ woman found in Southside pond while it waits for answers

Investigators said they identified the suspect as North Samuel Cole Pridgen.

On Tuesday, with the assistance of the U.S. marshals, Pridgen was located on Beach Boulevard near Southside Boulevard.

Following an interview, according to JSO, he was arrested.

As of Wednesday, Pridgen was being held in the Duval County jail, online jail records show.