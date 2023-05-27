‘That’s not a gang:’ Mom of 16-year-old killed in triple shooting says son was not affiliated with gangs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mom of the 16-year-old who was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest Jacksonville is clearing her son’s name as rumors spread that he was affiliated with gangs after his death.

Adrian McKinzie and two others were shot on Effee Street. Days later, another shooting happened in that area at a gathering, where one woman was hit in the arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

McKinzie’s family said Adrian was a well-mannered, respectful young man who loved music and rapping.

Stephanie Robinson, Adrian’s mother, said the rap alias he used in his music is not associated with a gang.

“They know YBeezy. We know Adrian. Adrian wasn’t that type of child,” Robinson. “He was a mama’s boy, if anybody knew him, they knew he loved his mother. And he pretty much was home. He might have hung out.”

McKinzie was also shot in the leg before age 14 and had to relearn how to walk.

“I was really looking for Adrian to call me because the last time that he got shot he called me he’s there my best shot but this time I didn’t get a call to text,” Robinson said. “No one in the city can actually tell y’all why Adrian got killed because nobody knows.”

Robinson said no one really knew her son until he was killed.

“I’m not going to say that he doesn’t have gang member friends. But he’s not a gang member, his rap [name] that’s his music label. If anybody had any sense and they go to YouTube, they can see it says ‘bully gang music label.’ That’s not a gang,” Robinson said.

Letesha Etheridge Hines, McKinzie’s God mom, said the family was planning his 17 birthday before he was killed. She called the situation hurtful because McKinzie was looking forward to celebrating another year of life.

The family is planning on having a private funeral for the 16-year-old.

The family has also started a GoFundMe to help with the funeral arrangements.