News4JAX insiders share photos on SnapJAX to pay tribute this Memorial Day

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Memorial Day SnapJAX (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Memorial Day is a holiday to honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States military. Many people pay respects in different ways, and for our News4JAX insiders, sharing their photos on SnapJAX was their way of paying tribute this Memorial Day.

Take a look below: Andy Hernandez shared a photo of American flags on his Christmas tree (... yes, Christmas tree).

andyhernandez

Happy Memorial Day from Jax.Bch.Flo 😎

0
Jacksonville

Stephanie Carter shared a photo of her dog Dakota watching the neighbor’s Memorial Day cookout.

Stephanie Carter

Dakota is watching the Memorial day cul de sac cookout

0
Jacksonville

Ed Van Voorhis shared a picture of his dad, Jim, in the Army in 1949.

Ed Van Voorhis

Dad Jim Van Voorhis top left Army 1949 Fort Knox. Thank you for your service.

0
Jacksonville

Stephanie Hawkins shared this photo of her dad, Gene Sparks, who served for 22 years.

Stephanie Harkins

My Dad, Gene Sparks whom served in Army & Army National Guard for 22 years. Thank you for your service Dad. Rest in Peace in Heaven!

1
Jacksonville

Will 0790 shared several photos with us, this shows her flag flying, she and her veteran husband wish everyone a Happy Memorial Day!

will0790

Me & my Veteran husband wish you all a very Happy Memorial Day!

1
Jacksonville

To share your SnapJAX images or videos with us, just sign up to be a News4JAX Insider, and upload your images or videos under different channels, like breaking news or holidays. Happy Snapping!

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

