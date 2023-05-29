News4JAX insiders share photos on SnapJAX to pay tribute this Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Memorial Day is a holiday to honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States military. Many people pay respects in different ways, and for our News4JAX insiders, sharing their photos on SnapJAX was their way of paying tribute this Memorial Day.

Take a look below: Andy Hernandez shared a photo of American flags on his Christmas tree (... yes, Christmas tree).

Stephanie Carter shared a photo of her dog Dakota watching the neighbor’s Memorial Day cookout.

Ed Van Voorhis shared a picture of his dad, Jim, in the Army in 1949.

Stephanie Hawkins shared this photo of her dad, Gene Sparks, who served for 22 years.

Will 0790 shared several photos with us, this shows her flag flying, she and her veteran husband wish everyone a Happy Memorial Day!

To share your SnapJAX images or videos with us, just sign up to be a News4JAX Insider, and upload your images or videos under different channels, like breaking news or holidays. Happy Snapping!