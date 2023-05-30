Man arrested, charged with murder after shooting in downtown Jacksonville: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting Monday in downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report, a murder investigation led to the arrest of Quincy McFadden Cromer, 35, after police responded to a shooting around 8 a.m. at the intersection of North Broad Street and West Ashley Street.

When officials responded to the call they found a man, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

JSO said the shooting might have been the result of a dispute. Investigators believe someone was throwing rocks at vehicles in the area and it escalated to a shooting between strangers.

The shooting happened next to the Clara White Mission, which is a nonprofit that feeds, houses, and gives job training to those in need. Michelle Maule is the marketing director and community liaison.

“We have about 22 folks living in our transitional housing program. And so they were okay,” Maule said. “We hope that the services we provide can avoid situations like this so that people don’t become victimized by violence.”

Maule said none of the center’s residents were involved in the shooting and the center was operating as normal as of Monday. Maule said it was the second shooting that happened near the center in recent weeks.

According to data from JSO, more than 700 crimes have been reported in the downtown area in the past six months.