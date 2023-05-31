72º

1 dead after fight in parking lot leads to shooting on Westside

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Crime
Scene of the deadly shooting on Lane Avenue. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead after a shooting in a strip mall parking lot off of Lane Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A fight between three men led to the one man being shot, JSO said.

The other 2 men drove off in a dark-colored car traveling north to Normandy Boulevard.

The man, who was shot, was rushed to the hospital, where he died, JSO said.

Police are interviewing a few witnesses.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators will also check to see if any of the surveillance cameras from the businesses in the mall captured the shooting.

Lane Avenue near Lenox Avenue is expected to be closed down for the investigation.

