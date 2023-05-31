82º

Gov. DeSantis puts $1M toward Macclenny’s deteriorating water treatment plant at Northeast Florida State Hospital

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Macclenny, Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced more than $15 million in awards to five rural communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program to support community economic development projects aimed at strengthening public infrastructure and expanding job opportunities for residents.

Among the awards was $1.2 million to complete critical improvements and upgrades to the City of Macclenny’s deteriorating water treatment plant at Northeast Florida State Hospital to create 40 new jobs and $22 million in capital investments.

Administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity, the RIF program facilitates the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities. Funded projects encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

On March 28, 2023, Governor DeSantis awarded more than $5.4 million to four small and rural Florida communities, including more than $3.3 million to the Town of Callahan through the RIF program.

To learn more about the RIF program, click here.

